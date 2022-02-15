Gov, CM convey Tamla Du greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Tamla Du festival of the Tawrah and Kaman Mishmi communities.

The governor expressed hope that the festivity of Tamla Du would help facilitate preservation of the age-old indigenous beliefs and cultural ethos of the fold.

“May our prayers invoke the blessings of the almighty lord Jebmalu and protect us from all harms and damages. May the Tamla Du festival bring peace, progress, prosperity and happiness to all of us,” he said in his message.

In view of Covid-19, he advised the people to observe the festival at home and eschew mass congregations.

The chief minister in his message congratulated the Mishmis for keeping alive their rich cultural heritage through celebration of their indigenous festivals with customary fervour.

“I offer my prayers to the god of water and god of earth to save our villages from natural calamities and bless us with good health, good harvest and a prosperous life,” Khandu said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)