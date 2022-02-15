NERIST convocation on 18 Feb

NIRJULI, 14 Feb: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here is set to hold its 8th convocation on 18 February.

Governor BD Mishra, who is the president of the NERIST Society, will preside over the session, and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will deliver the convocation address.

Rijiju is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium of the NERIST, which has a seating capacity of 1,200.

Seventy-three meritorious students will receive gold medals in different disciplines.

Ninety-seven candidates will receive PhD degrees, and 468 candidates will be awarded MTech, MSc and MBA degrees. Besides this, 649 students will get BTech/BSc degrees, five students will get diplomas and 512 students will be given certificates in engineering trades for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years, the NERIST informed in a release.