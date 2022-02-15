Women Helpline celebrates Valentine’s Day with marriage registration camp

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Feb: The Women Helpline-181, operated by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), celebrated Valentine’s Day with a marriage registration camp, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) at the OWA campus here on Monday.

Women Helpline-181 project manager Binny Yachu said that many people are unaware of the importance of legal marriage and its benefits.

She also informed that the camp was organized to assist women in distress, keeping in mind the rampant increase in reports of women-related cases, such as domestic violence, maintenance claim, polygamy, property dispute and more at the Women Helpline-181.

APSLSA legal aid counsel Raknu Konya highlighted the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008. She also addressed the key factors of marriage registration and its benefits, and gave free legal counselling.

Over 40 couples registered their marriage during the camp, which will be further processed with the additional registrar of marriage.

Advocate Techi Nech and paralegal volunteer Oman were also present.