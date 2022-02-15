Road Safety Week observed in Tirap

KHONSA, 14 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) here in Tirap district observed the annual Road Traffic Safety Week here and in various other places in the district from 7 February.

Awareness rallies on road safety, wearing helmets and seat belts, motor vehicle insurance, etc, were organized during the weeklong observation. Pedestrians as well as motorists were made aware of various provisions, including penalties for defaulters, under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The district police appealed to everyone to follow the rules on the road and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies for the safety of all.

The rallies and awareness meetings in Khonsa and Deomali were organized in collaboration with the district transport department and the Tirap unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation. (DIPRO)