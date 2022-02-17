IGP Pertin asks school children to study with devotion

WAKRO, 16 Feb: IGP Isaac Pertin has called upon the school children to study hard with determination and devotion to achieve their goals in life.

The IGP was addressing the ‘Apnes’ during the Apna annual day celebration here on Wednesday.

He also appreciated the Anu Shiksha Seva Trust for the service offered to society and assured his support.

Earlier, the IGP and his wife Yeshi Pertin inaugurated the Apna drinking water facility in the Shanta Parisar, BGR enclave in a simple function. The ultra water treatment and filtration plant was sponsored by patron Ritesh Patel of Felix Industries, Ahmadabad.

The Pertin duo also offered financial assistance under the Jija Madhavan Hari Singh Prakalp to an elderly person.

Namsai EAC Sange Wangmu Mosobi gave away annual awards to the winners of the literary competitions of the KGBV Wakro, while Yeshi and Isaac gave away the annual cultural and Vineeta Sports Meet awards to the winners.

Wakro EAC Tamo Riba lauded the teachers and staff of the KGBV and Apna Vidya Bhavan, Wakro for their sincere efforts to improve education in rural Arunachal.