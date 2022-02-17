Departmental sports meet begins

LIKABALI, 16 Feb: A ‘Departmental Sports Meet-2022’ began at Chidu-Chigo general ground here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

The five-day event was inaugurated by district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Marpe Kena Nguba.

The ZPC in her address stated that government employees in their day to day hectic life cannot spare time for any sporting activities which affects their health.

“Sports are ways by which one can unwind their mind and body and stay robust, which as a whole improves the creative behavior of a person,” she added.

She further appreciated the Lower Siang district unit of football association and expressed hope that more such activities will be organized in the future.

Apart from Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, various HoDs and PRI leaders were present on the occasion.

In all, 10 teams from each department, including district administration, APP, medical, forest, education, veterinary, RWD, PHED and ZPM are taking part in the tournament.

Earlier, in the inaugural football match between RWD and veterinary, the former won the match by 3-0 goals, while the PHED versus Forest football match was declared a draw after both teams scored two goals each. Also, team APP defeated district administration by 1-0 goal.

In volleyball, team APP defeated team district administration in both men’s and women’s matches. (DIPRO)