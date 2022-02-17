More than thousand benefitted from SAD

LONGKHONG, 16 Feb: A total of 1,688 villagers under Deomali administrative circle benefitted from various schemes of the state and central governments during the ‘Arunachal Rising Campaign’ and 7th edition of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme conducted by the Tirap district administration at Longkhong village on 16 February.

Various departments from district headquarter Khonsa and ADC HQs Deomali provided benefits under the PM/CM flagship programmes to the villagers of Longkhong, Makat, Old & New Subang and Wasathong villages. The programme also included a mock-drill cum awareness programme on earthquake and flood by the disaster management department, and distribution of ST, PR, CMAAY and birth certificates and ration cards to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Tirap DIPRO in-charge Dr Ripi Doni explained the objective of conducting the ‘Arunachal Rising Campaign’ at grassroots level, along with SAD.

Dr Doni also appealed to the PRIs, GBs, religious leaders, teachers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers, students and youth leaders of the district to create public awareness about the benefits of government schemes among the villagers. (DIPRO)