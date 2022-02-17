SAD camp held at Kokila

KOKILA 16 FEB: Continuing the initiative to reach out to the people at grassroot level, the second Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) camp under Balijan sub-division was conducted at the government school here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life turned up at the camp to avail the services provided by the government, such as issuance of ST and PR certificates, new Adhaar enrolment and update, Covid-19 vaccination, counseling on AB-PMJAY and CMAAY, awareness on POCSO, marriage registration, widow pension, and labour awareness among several other services.

The Power department also collected revenue of Rs 15,304 during the camp. (DIPRO)