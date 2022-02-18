APSCS&T inks MoA with BCIL for biotechnology park in Kimin

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with New Delhi-based Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL) “for consultancy services towards establishment of biotechnology park in Kimin under the National Biotechnology Park scheme of the union biotechnology department,” said a release.

APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak and BCIL CEO Purnima Sharma signed the MoA, in the presence of APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangha highlighted “the journey from project conceptualization to implementation of the DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD at Kimin.”

Stressing on the need for a technological hub in the state, he emphasized on setting up the biotechnology park. He also spoke about the burden of unemployment on the state and said that “the collaboration can ease for the state government as well as entrepreneurship boost which will alleviate livelihood issues of the rural population.”

Sharma said that “the collaboration can play a big role in transforming the economic scenario of the state.” She also highlighted the need to produce robust designs, world-class concepts and products, “so that the collaboration becomes fruitful and garners industrial attention.”

DBT-APSCS&T Scientist B, Dr Sanjeeb Kalita made a presentation on the goals of the centre.

Highlighting the training programmes being conducted by the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Kimin on skill development and self-employment, Project Director Debajit Mahanta requested the BCIL team to “facilitate placement services for students after the training,” and to “provide proper guidance on preparation of feasibility studies, detailed project reports, market surveys for setting up of biotechnology-based entrepreneurial startups and ventures in the state.”

DBT-APSCS&T advisor Dr T Madhan Mohan also spoke.