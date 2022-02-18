Play on Arunachal’s history to be staged

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: A theatre play titled ‘Arunachal Ek Safarnama – A vision reborn’, directed by National School of Drama (NSD) Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle, is set to be staged at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday at 5 pm.

The play, which will showcase Arunachal Pradesh’ journey from 1972 to date, is a part of the golden jubilee celebration of the state.

Appealing to the people of the state to witness the show, Ngomle said, “Every effort has been made by the team of artists to ensure that the essence of the play is maintained, which is to showcase the various changes in terms of infrastructure development, culture and tradition, the problems faced by its people, and many more.”

He said that a theatrical play is an “assembled effort.” Hence, it took more than a month for him to complete the play, incorporating different ideas from the artists, who are all from the state.

Ngomle informed that more than 50 local artists will be performing the play.

“Not many artists performing in the play are graduates from the NSD. A few are new, who were once my students. However, they have gone through one month of workshops and are now set for the show,” he said.

Ngomle also said that there are numerous local artists who have the potential to replace other actors in terms of promoting the state and “building a better field of entertainment.”

“The state government should involve local artists and fund them, rather than inviting outsiders to promote the state. If this is done, we can see better prospects for the local artists in the future,” he said.

Ngomle is the first from the state to have been appointed as assistant professor (acting) at the NSD, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, filmmaker by profession and the writer of the play, Duyu Tabiyo said that “the play revolves around what the director’s vision is to showcase the audience.”

“The scripts and dialogues were not pre-planned; therefore, at some point, it was written according to the situation or even improvised,” he said.

“We don’t know how the audience will respond to the play or perceive the message. But as a team, we have ensured that all efforts have been made not to dilute the facts of our 50 years of journey as a state,” he said, adding that plenty of research was carried out for the play.