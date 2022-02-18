DCM inaugurates AAPSU office complex

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the new office complex of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) at the NEFA Club here on Thursday.

“Students are the future of the state and they should follow the footsteps of the previous student leaders who have left behind a rich legacy for the student community,” Mein said in his address.

He advised students to refrain from substance abuse and be a part of the state’s development process. He also urged the youths to join hands in protecting the environment and wildlife.

The DCM lauded the present AAPSU leaders for their efforts towards the betterment of the student community.

The power minister’s advisor Balo Raja, MLA Ninong Ering, and AAPSU president Hawa Bagang also spoke.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang also accompanied the DCM. (DCM’s PR Cell)