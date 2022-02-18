DC urges electronic media, YouTubers to promote voting

AALO, 17 Feb: West Siang DC Penga Tato urged the local electronic media houses and YouTubers to create awareness on the theme ‘My vote is my future, power of one vote’, as desired by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Briefing YouTubers and representatives of Ele RCCN TV, Arunachal News, MPL and Aalo News Today here on Thursday, Tato said that the ECI is “giving thrust and importance through creative expression. It aims at celebrating ideas and contents curated on the theme of importance of every single vote in a democracy through crowd sourcing.”

He informed that there are five categories of contests – quiz, slogan writing, song, video making and poster designing – for institutional, professional and amateur categories, with attractive cash prizes.

The competitions are open to all, and entries should be submitted by March 2022 to the email id: voter-contest@ecigovt.in, along with details of the participants.

The applicants can obtain the details of the contests from the district election office here. (DIPRO)