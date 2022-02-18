Training prog for PRI functionaries underway

DAPORIJO, 17 Feb: Panchayat members, officials of line departments, district level officers and block level officers of Giba, Chetam and Nilling blocks are participating in a three-day ‘Block level training foundation-cum-functional training programme on PR system in Arunachal Pradesh’ through the SPICE model, which got underway here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The programme, being organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), will focus on the constitutional mandates of the PRIs, with emphasis on the SPICE model, GPDP, DPDP, District Planning Committee, Sustainable Development Goals and centrally-sponsored schemes.

MLA Taniya Soki, who inaugurated the programme, said that the state government is focused on giving powers to the PRIs “in the 3 F mode, ie, fund, functions and functionaries.”

“Making any plan at the grassroots level should be sustainable and feasible,” he said.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki presented a brief on the ‘SPICE model devolution to the PRIs, constitutional provisions, implementation of power devolution and sectoral committees’.

He also conducted a session on ‘Understanding major objectives and salient features of 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, with reference to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 and Amendment Act, 2018; understanding the process of GPDP planning, and issues and challenges of GPDP’, besides other topics.

DPDO Mindo Loyi also spoke. (DIPRO)