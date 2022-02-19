Awareness prog on rural savings conducted

LIKABALI, 18 Feb: An awareness programme on rural savings was conducted here in Lower Siang district on Friday to educate the people about the importance of small savings.

Around 200 members of different SHGs attended the programme, during which Treasury Officer Tigul Megu emphasized on creating awareness on small savings schemes at the grassroots level.

The Small Savings Directorate’s Assistant Director Milaram Modi and the Pasighat Treasury Office’s Field Publicity Officer Okep Megu spoke on the necessity of small savings. They encouraged the participants to “become authorized agents of small savings through which unemployed matriculates can earn their livelihood.”

The programme was organized under the aegis of the small savings directorate, Itanagar. (DIPRO)