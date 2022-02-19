NYKS organizes district youth parliament

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The state unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) on Friday organized its district youth parliament (DYP) through the virtual mode, during which 14 participants from different districts were selected for the state level youth parliament.

The DYP was a part of the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2022.

During the parliament, the participants shared their views on the topic ‘Incredible India, an attractive tourist destination by showcasing Indian culture and history like yoga, spirituality as well as Man vs Wild theme’.

Thirteen winners of the state level youth parliament will take part in the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2022 at New Delhi in the physical mode, and the first three winners will be awarded cash prizes Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.