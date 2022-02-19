Commuters affected by skyrocketing taxi fares

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The skyrocketing fares charged by taxis such as Tempos and Trekkers have become a matter of concern for the commuters, particularly for the daily wage earners.

When Trekker service was introduced in the ICR, the drivers charged Rs 20 for a one-way trip from Itanagar to Naharlagun. The fare rose to Rs 30 later on, and, after several hikes, currently the Itanagar-Naharlagun Trekker fare is Rs 200.

When calculated, a commuter who travels from Chimpu to Nirjuli has to pay Rs 310, and another Rs 50 if one needs to go to Doimukh, and Rs 100 more till Banderdewa.

When contacted, an official of the state public transport service, on condition of anonymity, informed that the city bus services have been a failure due to lack of stoppage points and “opposition from private parties.”

“There are two government city buses that ply between Itanagar and Naharlagun. However, they cannot carry passengers since the private transport association does not provide a stoppage point.”

There is no space for stoppage at hubs like Gohpur, Chandranagar, Ganga clock tower and Naharlagun market areas.

“If there is no stoppage point, where can we pick people?” the official said.

This reporter tried to contact the leaders of the Trekker association but was unable to get in touch with them.