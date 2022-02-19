KVKs’ action plans approved, presented

DEOMALI/CHANGLANG/ROING, 18 Feb: The progress report (April 2021-January 2022) and the proposed action plan (April 2022-March 2023) of the Tirap KVK were approved during its scientific advisory committee meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting, which was chaired by DAO P Khoisia, saw the attendance of 15 members, including KVK Head Dr Narendra Kumar, besides farmers of the district.

A similar meeting was held by the Changlang KVK, during which the KVK’s 2022-23 annual action plan was approved. The meeting was attended by KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar, Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, progressive farmers, and others.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the KVK’s annual action plan for 2022-23 was presented during its scientific advisory committee meeting held in Roing on Friday.

District Fishery Development Officer Nabam Tania requested the KVK to recommend successful technologies to the line department for better laboratory-to-land implementation of schemes, while ADO Toktil Modi suggested that successful technologies should be “conveyed to the line department for better dispersion of new technologies at the farmers’ level.”

KVK Head Dr Deepanjali Deori, progressive farmers, and members of various SHGs also spoke. (With DIPRO input)