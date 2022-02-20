Poma youths visit Eaglenest WS

BOMDILA, 19 Feb: As part of an ‘environmental awareness-cum-tour’ programme sponsored by Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Mama Natung and MLA Kumsi Sidisow, a group of youths from Poma panchayat in Papum Pare district visited the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWLS) in West Kameng district from 16-17 February.

DFO B Darang briefed the youths on the joint community conservation efforts of the forest department and the Bugun community, and the management activities taken up under the EWLS and the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve.

The visiting team interacted with the Bugun community regarding the successful model of conservation and protection of wildlife and forests. The locals also apprised the youths of the economic benefits and employment opportunities in wildlife tourism.

The youths also witnessed the management and development activities taken up under the EWLS, and experienced the facilities at the Bugun eco camp. (DIPRO)