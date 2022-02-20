Villagers observe Leyi Banggo’s foundation day

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, Feb 19: The villagers of the newly created Leyi Banggo (area) in East Siang district on Saturday observed its ‘foundation day’ at the playground of the middle school in Debing.

The new banggo in the Adi belt has been created under Ruksin subdivision, covering four villages – Depi, Depi-Moli, Detak and Debing (including its hamlet Poblung). It has been created after bifurcating parts of Legong Banggo (Ruksin) and Ramle Banggo (Nari).

Attending the foundation day programme, Health Minister Alo Libang urged the villagers to work with unity for the development of their area. He also suggested maintaining peaceful coexistence with the people of Ramle Banggo and Jonai in bordering Assam.

The minister also asked the GBs to “work with honesty and ensure justice in case of any complaint or dispute.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Leyi Banggo president Tai Lomi, the minister assured the villagers that he would take up their demands with the chief minister “after proper survey and assessment of population and other factors of the area.”

The demands of the villagers include upgrading the medical sub-centre in Debing to a primary health centre with medical officers to run OPD services; creation of an administrative circle within Leyi Banggo; and upgrading the government upper primary school in Debing to secondary school status under the ISSE scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Leyi Banggo HGB Yon Yonmo expressed hope that the creation of the new banggo would bring development in the health and education sectors, besides developing surface communication in the backward area bordering Assam.

ABK secretary-general Okom Yosung urged the community to “maintain unity and integrity for development.”

MLAs Ninong Ering, Kento Rina, Kanggong Taku and Talem Taboh, Adi Bane Kebang leaders, ZPMs and government officials of the district attended the occasion.

Earlier, the minister, along with other dignitaries, laid the ‘Leyi Banggo foundation stone’ erected near the upper primary school in Debing.