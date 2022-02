A book titled My Stories: Recollected and Recreated Stories, authored by Dr Goken Geiyi, was released in Geku in Upper Siang district on Statehood Day, in the presence of Geku EAC Philip Jerang and others. The author is an assistant professor at the government model college in Geku. The book is a collection of 26 short stories based on Galo folktales. (DIPRO)