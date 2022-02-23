Govt depts’ progress discussed

TAWANG, 22 Feb: Officers of the works departments made presentations on the progress of their departments’ activities during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo here on Tuesday.

ZPC Leki Gombu, the ADCs of Lungla and Jang, the DPO, BDOs, and officers from the works departments attended the meeting, during which the DC said, “We have to put our efforts to achieve the target given by the government and timely complete the projects, maintaining quality of work,” adding that all the developmental projects are being strictly monitored by the state government and the NITI Aayog.

Stating that Tawang is comparatively clean but there is scope for making it better and more beautiful, Damo said that “we have to preserve its natural beauty and sanctity and hand it over to the next generation like we inherited it from our elders.”

He also announced the launch of the ‘Plastic-free Mon Tawang’ campaign to keep the mountains of Tawang clean and green.

The ZPC asked the executing agencies to complete projects on time, maintain quality of work, and submit the utilization certificates to the government.

DPO Choiki Dondup also spoke. (DIPRO)