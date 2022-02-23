DC reviews projects’ implementation

KHONSA, 22 Feb: Tirap DC Taro Mize reviewed the implementation of various central and state government schemes in the district during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

The DC advocated selection of projects in consultation with the user agencies “as per their requirement.” He said that the user agencies should be involved right from the beginning of the implementation of a project to avoid any future complicacies.

“There should be proper coordination among various departments for proper implementation of the developmental projects,” he said, and requested the PRI leaders to resolve local issues, if any, in consultation with the administrative officers of their respective jurisdiction.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang urged the executing agencies to “share issues in the implementation of any scheme or project with the appropriate authority at the appropriate level to avoid delay in completion of projects.”

MLA Chakat Aboh also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)