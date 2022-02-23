Awareness prog on RTI Act organized

KOLORIANG, 22 Feb: An awareness programme on the RTI Act was organized under the supervision of SICs Goto Ete and Genom Teksing here in Kurung Kumey district on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at generating awareness about the RTI Act, 2005 among the people and making the government administrative machinery more transparent and accountable to public grievances.

The SIC duo explained all about the Act, and clarified misconceptions and misunderstandings regarding the Act.

Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia spoke on the importance of sensitizing the people to the Act.

Departmental heads, panchayat and public leaders, and GBs attended the programme. (DIPRO)