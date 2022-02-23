DC tours remote Payum circle, takes stock of projects’ implementation

BOLENG, 22 Feb: Siang DC Atul Tayeng recently undertook a three-day tour on foot to Payum circle, during which he inspected the implementation of various central and state-sponsored schemes, like the PMJKY, the BADP, the JJM and RD programmes there.

Tayeng asked the project implementing agencies and departments to expedite their works to ensure timely completion of the projects. He also asked them to strictly adhere to the guidelines and the DPR while executing the projects.

The DC interacted with the villagers of Payum and Gaseng, and also took stock of the PDS, health and ICDS programmes, and the status of the schools in the two villages.

Tayeng also created awareness among the villagers about the various welfare schemes and programmes of the government.

Established in 1959, Payum is one of the remotest circles of Siang district. The circle headquarters and many of its villages are yet to be connected by road and electrified. Due to the lack of road connectivity, delivery of PDS items to the villages has been one of the major problems.

The DC has mooted the idea of introducing ‘mule service’ to carry ration items to the remote villages, on a trial basis.

He also inspected the CO office and the PHC in Payum, interacted with the medical staffers, and enquired about the availability of medicines and the status of vaccination drives and implementation of other health programmes.

At Gaseng village, the DC inspected the school, the anganwadi centres, the JJM project of the PHED, the BADP projects, and the construction of the CC steps there.

A medical team that accompanied the DC conducted a health camp and vaccination drive at Payum, and disaster awareness camps at Kerang and Reying.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by the Kaying EAC, the Payum ZPM, the BDO, the DRCHO, HoDs, and departmental engineers.

Tayeng is the first DC to have visited Payum after Siang district was created. (DIPRO)