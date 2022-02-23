MEDPs on bead making, etc, held

YINGKIONG, 22 Feb: A series of NABARD-sponsored Micro Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDP) on bead making, candle making and cake making concluded here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The MEDPs, each of 15 days’ duration, were sanctioned to the Banggo Women Welfare Association (BWWA), with the objective of providing livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees (mostly SHG members) by way of placement or by helping them set up their own units.

The valedictory function was attended by NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, the lead district manager, representatives from the industry department and the chairperson of the BWWA.