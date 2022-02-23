GPDP, ZPDP for Tawang approved

TAWANG, 22 Feb: The gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and the zilla parishad development plan (ZPDP) for Tawang district were approved during a District Planning Committee meeting chaired by DC KN Damo here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by ZPC Leki Gombu, Jemeithang Duitongkhar ZPM Leki Norbu, Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu, ZPDP member secretary Lobsang Tsering, DPDO Lobsang Tsetan, and all the member secretaries of the GPDPs.

The DC informed the participants about the recent instruction from the central governor regarding “the Border Roads Organization’s projects’ convergence with MGNREGA.”

“We should be committed to our duties and set an example for our coming generations,” he said.

DRDA PD Lobsang Tsetan also spoke. (DIPRO)