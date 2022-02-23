Training prog on hatchery mgmt underway

SHERGAON, 22 Feb: A training programme on ‘hatchery management and trout culture’ for officials from Meghalaya and farmers of West Kameng district commenced at the government trout farm here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The objective of the training is to promote trout breeding, management of hatchery, feed and raceway, and marketing of trout fish.

“This is the first time that the government of Meghalaya is carrying the trout culture in Shillong after getting trained from West Kameng district,” DFDO MC Adak said.

Among others, DC (in-charge) Sang Khandu, Shergaon ZPM Tsering Lamu and Shergaon Village Council chairman Rinchong Lama attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)