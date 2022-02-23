ENNG member surrenders

LONGDING, 22 Feb: An active member of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) surrendered before the police here on 21 February.

The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in conjunction with the police, induced the surrender of the member.

“Inducing surrender of the ENGG member epitomizes the humane face of the Assam Rifles, while working to maintain peace in the region,” the AR said in a release, adding that it will motivate other operatives in the region to rejoin the mainstream.

The surrendered operative appealed to his ‘comrades’ to shun violence and rejoin the mainstream of society, the release added. (DIPRO)