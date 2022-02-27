‘Ashwasan’ launched in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG, 26 Feb: Upper Siang DC Shashvat Saurabh on Friday launched ‘Ashwasan – 100 days 100 districts’ campaign to break the chain of the spread of TB and Covid-19 in the district.

During the campaign, the Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI), through its tribal health collaboration programme Anamaya, will find out active cases of TB in various villages, carry out community engagement activities and collect TB samples for treatment. The campaign team will also create awareness regarding misconceptions about TB and Covid infection.

The DC expressed hope that the medical officers and health workers, including the ASHAs of the respective areas would extend cooperation to the team.

DMO Dr Moli Riba assured of all possible cooperation from the health department, while DTO Dr Ahik Miyu presented a brief on various aspects of active case finding procedures.

DRCHO Dr Andeng Sitek also spoke.

Among others, state tribal TB coordinator Dr Kuru Kania, paramedical workers, and community mobilizers of the PSMRI attended the launch ceremony. (DIPRO)