Nari-Koyu residents seek naming of Sikirima as L/Siang HQ

LUMPO, 26 Feb: Residents of Nari-Koyu constituency in a meeting held on 25 February decided to submit a memorandum to the state government regarding exclusion of Kora and Sido villages from Lower Siang district and naming Sikirima as the district headquarters.

The members present at the meeting, chaired by Rekar Doye, said that “Kora and Sido have been integral parts of Ramie Banggo since time immemorial and Sikirima as the district headquarters has been the demand of the district demand committee since 1994 and a unanimous decision adopted by the Galo Welfare Society in a series of meetings.”

“Visiting group of ministers and district administration of Lower Siang have recommended Sikirima as being the most feasible for district headquarters and the same has been recommended,” the house said.

Expressing resentment over the cabinet decision of 23 February, wherein the cabinet had reportedly neglected the people of Nari-Koyu, the house said that a team would submit its grievances to the state government, “and if the government does not redress the grievances, then the delegated team shall take further future course of action.”

“The people of 36th Nari-Koyu shall withdraw from being a part of Lower Siang district and take appropriate decisions along with the people of Nari-Koyu before Budget Session-2022. The elected panchayat members, gaon burahs, political party officials of 36th Nari-Koyu constituency shall tender mass resignation. Indefinite democratic movement in the form of bandh call shall be initiated within the territorial boundary of 36th Nari-Koyu constituency,” they said.

To show its resentment, the house said it has “accorded the peaceful democratic movement initiated by the Ramie Banggo Students’ Union.”