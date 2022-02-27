Farmers trained in boosting immunity through vegetables, herbs

ROING, 26 Feb: A training programme for farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs was organized by the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH), with support from Srewa International, here in Lower Dibang Valley recently.

Addressing a gathering of 30 farmers and officials, RIWATCH director Vijay Swami explained the necessity of vegetable farming, while ADO Kato Tayeng spoke on seed propagation, nutritional importance of vegetables, and sustainable agriculture farming practices like composting.

ArSLRM DMM Mongam Basar spoke about SHGs and the upcoming Vandhan Yojana Kendra processing facility, market linkage, etc.

ArSLRM cluster coordinator Naina Paleng, project coordinator Ashilo Pulu and RIWATCH manager Talee Melo were also present. (DIPRO)