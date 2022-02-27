Protect water bodies from pollution: DC

TAWANG, 26 Feb: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo appealed to the people of the district to conserve the natural water bodies and protect these drinking water sources from contamination by not littering them.

He said that, as per hearsay, there are 108 lakes in Tawang but satellite images confirmed that there are 135 lakes in the district.

“We must preserve these lakes for our future generations and discourage the use of plastics,” the DC said during a Drinking Water and Sanitation Committee meeting here on Saturday.

He said that the target set for providing tap water connection to each and every household by 2023 can be achieved through team work.

PHED EE G Mize presented the annual action plan and sought its approval from the members.

ZPC Leki Gombu urged the department to start work immediately to provide drinking water facility to every household.

Earlier in the day, the DC and the commander of the Tawang Brigade inaugurated a two-day free medical and veterinary camp being organized in Teli village jointly by the Indian Army and the district medical authority.

They also visited the Mahabodhi children’s home and the Mahabodhi old-age home. (DIPRO)