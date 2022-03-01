Assn says RWD EE not joining duty

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Stating that the officer who has been transferred to Pakke-Kessang district to take charge as the RWD executive engineer (EE) has not joined his duties yet, the Pakke-Kessang district unit of the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association has urged the RWD secretary to take urgent steps to address the issue.

In a representation to the secretary, the association stated that the former RWD EE of Pakke-Kessang was transferred to the department’s Sagalee division in Papum Pare district a few months back but the officer who has been transferred to take his charge has not joined his duties yet.

“The project works initiated by the former officer are lying unattended and the LOC initiated by the officer are still not proceeding. Now the contractors are facing a lot of hardship,” the association stated.