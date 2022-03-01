Wushu players from Arunachal shine in Moscow C’ship, bag 9 medals

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh made the nation proud by winning nine medals – five gold, three silver and a bronze – at the International Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which concluded in the Russian capital city of Moscow on Monday.

Mepung Lamgu came up with a brilliant performance to clinch two gold medals – one each in Taijiquan and Taijijian events – while Nyeman Wangsu bagged a gold medal in the Daoshu event and a silver medal in the Changquan event, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki said.

The other two gold medals were won by Dani Nuri (in Chen-Taijiquan) and Taug Ama in the 60 kg events. Nuri also bagged a silver medal in the Chen-Taijijian event.

Bamang Ampa bagged a silver medal in the 52 kg event and Yorna Rosni won a bronze in the Spear event.

Teki said that the Wushu players from Arunachal outshone their compatriots in the championship and contributed the highest number of medals to the country’s total medal tally.

India had fielded 42 players in the championship. They were accompanied by two coaches, two managers and an equal numbers of physiotherapists.

The national team is expected to arrive in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The Moscow Wushu Star is an approved event in the annual calendar training and competition of the Sports Authority of India.

Teki congratulated all the medal winning players for showing bravery and winning medals with their outstanding performance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have started pouring in from various quarters.

Among those who have congratulated the medal winners are Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sports Minister Mama Natung.

“Proud of Wushu players from Arunachal for bringing laurel to Bharat at International Wushu championship, Moscow. ….. Congratulations,” Khandu tweeted.

“Congratulations to #Wushu players of (SLSA) #ArunachalPradesh for winning Gold, Silver, Bronze medals for India in #Moscow #WushuStarsChampionship 2022 & made us & our country proud,” Natung wrote on Twitter.

The Tanw Dupun Sukun (TSD) congratulated Dani Nuri for bringing laurels to the state and the country. Nuri is the daughter of ex-ZPM Dani Bukar and Dani Yami.

“TSD is proud of her achievement. She is indeed an upcoming gem of Indian games and sports and she needs all our blessings and support, so that she can bring more fame and glory to our community in particular and the state and the country as a whole,” the apex Apatani council said in a congratulatory message.