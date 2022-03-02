AACWA demands disclosure of state’s financial position

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Expressing concern over the plight of the contractors not getting their payments after execution of government projects, the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) demanded that the state government disclose the state’s financial position.

Stating that the contractors are taking loans from banks and private parties to complete the awarded projects as per the tender agreements, the association in a representation to the chief minister on Tuesday said that, due to the failure of the state government to release the funds to the executing departments, the departments are unable to release the payments of contractors’ bills as per work progress.

“If the state government has no financial resources, it should select and finalise the schemes as per availability of fund,” the association said, and demanded that selection of schemes be transparent “while circulating in website of department planning.”