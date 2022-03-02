NIT celebrates Nat’l Science Day

JOTE, 1 Mar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday celebrated the National Science Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The event featured a science exhibition and a technical session during which the participants were enlightened about science and research.

Professors from the NERIST and RGU delivered lectures and spoke about the need for collaboration in research.

More than 200 students from schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) NERIST, KV Naharlagun, KV I Itanagar, Arunodaya government school, GHSS Jote and Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic participated in the event.