MLA inspects Liruk-Jigi PMGSY road

RAGA, 1 Mar: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on Tuesday inspected the under-construction PMGSY road from Liruk to Jigi village in Kamle district and instructed the construction agency to strictly maintain the quality of work as per the DPR and complete it on time.

The MLA also inaugurated the ‘welcome gate’ at Niji village.

Addressing a public meeting in Katrijo, the MLA urged the people to come together for the development of their area. “It is our duty to develop our area, and if politics is allowed to play continuously, it will divide us and hamper our development,” he said.

He appealed to the people to ensure that their children get good education, and to be vigilant against drug abuse among school-going children.

Later, the people of Katrijo village voluntarily donated 60.5 hectares of land for establishing the CO headquarters.

Kamle DC Adong Pertin, advocate PL Murtem and former APPSC chairman Dr Tacho Ligu also spoke. (DIPRO)