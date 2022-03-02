Retd ADHS, staffers bid farewell

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: Seven officers and staff of the directorate of health services (DHS) office were bid farewell on Tuesday on their retirement, in a function at the conference hall of the DHS office here.

The outgoing officers and staff are ADHS Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, SMO (SG) Dr K Ngemu, UDCs Ranadhir Talukdar and NC Roy, MTS’ Habung Tayu and Mahendra Kumar, and driver Saji Abraham.

DHS Dr M Lego lauded them for their invaluable and selfless contributions towards the healthcare delivery system of the state.