Skill development prog for school dropouts organised

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: Around 70 school dropouts from Ruksin, Bilat and Sille-Oyanc circles of Ruksin subdivision in East Siang district benefitted from a two-day training programme on ‘Capacity building and skill development’.

Organized by the Ruksin block office, the programme dealt with mushroom cultivation, homestay hospitality and the Pradham Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana, besides training in fruit processing, carpentry and electric wiring techniques.

ZPMs Bimol Lego and Anung Gammeng distributed the training certificates to the participants during the valedictory function held on Tuesday.