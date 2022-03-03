16 from Longding crack Sainik School entrance exam

LONGDING, 2 Mar: Sixteen children, including 14 boys and two girls from various remote villages of Longding district successfully cracked the entrance exam of the prestigious Sainik schools at Niglok and Pungalwa on 1 March.

The Longding Battalion of the Assam Rifles was intimately involved in generating awareness about these schools in remote villages, screening the children based on aptitude, provision of free books and systematic coaching.

The parents of these children have expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Assam Rifles for their sincere efforts and being true ‘Friends of the hill people’. (DIPRO)