Governor, CM greet people on Losar

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the festive occasion of Losar.

The governor expressed hope that the New Year festival of the Buddhist community will usher-in peace and prosperity in the state.

“May this Losar herald a new era of probity, righteousness, progress and amity in the state,” Mishra said in a message this afternoon.

“A very happy Losar, first day of the Water Tiger year of 2149,” wished Khandu.

“Let’s close out the old year and bid goodbye to all its bad aspects and negativities and invite all good, auspicious things into our homes and our lives,” the chief minister said in his message. He prayed to Lord Buddha to bestow the people of the state with good health and prosperity.

“Let this year be the end of the problems and all sentient beings live in peace and harmony with nature,” the chief minister said.

Buddhists mark the festival as a victory of good over evil and it is celebrated with religious fervour to ward off evil spirits and welcome the New Year with hope and joy.