Capital Police nab drug peddler with suspected heroin

BANDERDEWA, 2 Mar: The Capital Police have arrested 43-year-old Ronjit Doley and seized about 25.84 grams of contraband substance, suspected to be heroin from his possession.

On 1 March, the police received information from a reliable source at around 2 pm that Ronjit Doley of Pabobekli village in Lakhimpur, Assam is going to deliver a huge quantity of narcotic drugs (Heroin) at Banderdewa area on a scooter, bearing registration number AS 07 Q 6434.

On receiving the input, a police team intercepted the said scooter at Banderdewa (NH-15) near the Dikrong Bridge and arrested Doley at around 5 pm.

On inspection, the team comprising Banderdewa Officer-in-Charge Inspector Tadu Hassang, along with constables R Tsering, T Bomdom, D Gupta, and J Koyu recovered and seized two packets of pink-coloured powder in a soap case suspected to be contraband substance (heroine) with a net weight of 25.84 grams, a mobile phone and a red-coloured scooter (TVS N-Torq) in presence of witness.

Accordingly, a case under section 21(b)/22(b) NDPS Act has been registered.

Further, the same accused person is also shown arrested in connection with the BDW PS Case no. 04/2022 U/sec. 21(a)/22(a) NDPS Act.