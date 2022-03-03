GPDP and ZPDP of Kamle Finalised

RAGA, 2 Mar: The Kamle District Planning Committee finalised the GPDP and ZPDP 2022-23 of the district on Wednesday at a meeting held in the DC’s conference hall here in the district.

Chairing the meeting, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Biri Santi Nido called upon all the heads of stakeholder departments to stick to the schemes finalised in the DPC meeting.

“Since the plan is prepared from the grass root level, any deviation from the GPDP and ZPDP plan shall not be tolerated,” she cautioned.

Elucidating the importance of Gram Sabha in proper planning and implementation of schemes, she called upon all the heads of offices to send their representatives during the Gram Sabha meetings so that planning at grass root level as per the real requirement of the people could be done.

Participating as a special guest, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe urged upon the PRI leaders and the government officers to have good coordination and cooperation so that proper planning of schemes for the needy is prepared and sent to the government for approval and implementation.

DC Adong Pertin and ZPMs also spoke on the occasion. All the heads of offices of the district were in attendance. (DIPRO)