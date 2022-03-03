APIC conducts awareness on RTI Act

KOLORIANG, 2 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) conducted an awareness campaign on the Right to Information (RTI) Act here in Kurung Kumey district on 22 February.

APIC Commissioner Goto Ete said that “the Right to Information Act, 2005 came into force from 12 October, 2005 with a view to bring in a culture of transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority. This Right to Information Act came into operation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on 19 October, 2006 and the same has been operational in the state for a little more than 15 years.”

“However, since the PIOs, APIOs, FAAs, including the GBs, PRI leaders and public have been found to not be fully aware of the provisions of the RTI Act, the APIC, apart from its normal duties, has often been conducting awareness campaigns on the RTI in different parts of the state,” he informed.

Ete further said that “the Right to Information is the first ever Sunshine Law of the country and that the right to information is a fundamental right under Article-19 of the Constitution.”

He also explained in detail all about the provisions of Sections 8, 9, 10, 11, 18, 19 & 20 of the RTI Act, 2005.

Information Commissioner Genom Tekseng spoke on suo-moto disclosure of information as provided in section 4 of the RTI Act. He also explained all about the provisions of Sections 5, 6 and 7 of the RTI Act and requested the PIOs to furnish information to the information seekers in a time-bound manner as prescribed in the Act. He also requested the citizens not to misuse the right available to them under the Act.

Administrative heads and HoDs of Kurung Kumey district, gaon burahs, PRI leaders and the public of Koloriang attended the awareness campaign. (DIPRO)