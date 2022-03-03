Joint secy HFW asks deptt to ensure proper data upload into portal

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Joint Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari has stated that even though services are being delivered in the health facilities, necessary data are not properly entered and uploaded into the department’s portal, and therefore, asked for initiating corrective measures within 10 to 15 days.

He said this after inspecting the health facilities of Papumpare district on 1 and 2 March and taking stock of the ground situation of the health facilities and accessing their functioning as per the nine key performance indicators (KPI) of NITI Aayog.

He was accompanied by Papum Pare DC Minga Sherpa, Capital DC Talo Potom, NHM Mission Director CR Khampa, Yupia DMO Dr K Perme, NHM SNO Dr D Padung, DRCHO (DMO i/c) Dr T Mize, MCH Deputy Director Dr Runi Tasung and Dr Dipu Lowang.

The team also visited primary health centres in Poma and Chimpu, besides RKM Hospital, Itanagar, TRIHMS, Naharlagun, Doimukh CHC and the Health and Wellness Centre in Gumto. (DIPRO)