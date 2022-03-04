DCM inaugurates series of projects in Namsai

NAMSAI, 3 Mar: A total of 10 projects were inaugurated here on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and MLAs Tana Hali Tara and Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

Addressing a gathering here, the DCM appealed to all to keep Namsai town plastic-free, and called upon all to keep the district secretariat premises clean. He also urged all to “maintain Block A of the district secretariat building in the manner of a corporate office.”

He appealed to all to make Arunachal Pradesh a drug-free state, and informed that provision for setting up of three rehabilitation centres for eastern, central and western Arunachal will be kept in the coming budget.

“The series of projects inaugurated today is a part of ‘365 days 365 projects’, a decision taken during the golden jubilee cabinet decision at Ziro on 20 January under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” Mein informed.

He further stated that Blocks A and B of the district secretariat building have been constructed with Rs 25 crores allotted in the first phase to the districts. He informed that, of the Rs 25 crores allocated for the secretariat building, “Rs 4.5 crores balance has been left after the completion of Blocks A and B, and from this balance amount, construction work of Block C has also started.”

Taki in his address stated that the plain areas in Namsai, Roing and Pasighat have the potential to become the economic leaders of Arunachal “due to their vast fertile agricultural land, rivers for irrigation and improved road transportation.”

Tara called upon the public to maintain the assets created by the government as their own personal property.

Namchoom, DC RK Sharma and the DPO also spoke.

The projects inaugurated on the day were Block B of the district secretariat building; the pathological and radiological laboratory of the district hospital under the aspirational district programme; the district veterinary hospital building, Urja Bhavan; the office of the APEDA project officer; automation of the district library, which is the first public library in Arunachal fully automated through RFID technology; an indoor multi-sports complex; a mini dairy plant funded under Article 275 (1) by the union tribal affairs ministry; the OPD block of the Chongkham CHC, constructed under CSR by the Duliajan IOCL; a child and maternity ward at the Chongkham CHC; a steel 25-metre-span bug bridge over Pasulasukh Nallah; and the BRO road to Mabira, constructed under the PMGSY.

The dignitaries also attended the bhoomi puja to start the construction of the industrial training institute (ITI) in Namsai, funded by the union skill development ministry. The five acres of land for the construction of the ITI was donated by MLA Namchoom.

Among others, Namsai ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, PWD CE (EZ) Kenjum Ete, retired IAS officer Tape Bagra and APEDA Director Markio Loya were present. (DCM’s PR Cell)