DCM seeks RFRI’s intervention in conserving rare plants, rejuvenating springs

JORHAT, 4 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has sought scientific intervention from the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) here in Assam for conservation of the rare edible plants of Arunachal and for rejuvenating the springs in the region.

He said this after inaugurating a bamboo ‘vacuum pressure impregnation unit’ and a herbarium called ‘Gustav Mann Herbarium’ at the RFRI here on Friday.

The herbarium is named after German botanist Gustav Mann, who served as conservator of forest in Assam from 1870 to 1885 and started systematic collection of plants in those years. His collection of plants formed the nucleus of the Assam Forest Herbarium housed in Shillong (Meghalaya).

Mein also released a book titled Arunachal Pradesh Forestry – Glimpses from the Past, compiled by RFRI Director Dr RSC Jayaraj and RFRI project assistant Clerissa Handique.

The DCM also released the findings of the research works on koupat, tokow pat, broom grass, shital-pati, etc, carried out by the scientists of the RFRI.

He said that Arunachal has also started the process of seeking GI registration of Khamti rice, Adi kekir, yak milk, Wancho woodcrafts “and many other rare indigenous products of the state, with the help of the NABARD.”

Mein also visited the skill development workshop of the institute and interacted with trainees from Arunachal attending a skill development training programme on bamboo handicrafts at the RFRI. (DCM’s PR Cell)