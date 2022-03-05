Org seeks fund from CM

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Stating that it has been contributing to the efforts to make the state, particularly the capital region, pollution-free by organising various activities, such as cleaning and recycling of plastic waste, awareness programmes and beautification activities, the Capital Complex Labour Cooperative Society Ltd in a release said that it submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, appealing to him to provide fund to support the organisation and its activities.

The organisation said that the chief minister has directed the IMC mayor to look into the matter.