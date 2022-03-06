Blood donation camp organised; DC inspects blood bank

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: The All East Kameng Capital Complex Students Association organised a blood donation camp at the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Saturday.

ICR DC Talo Potom, who visited the donation camp, along with RKMH secretary Swami Vishweshananda inspected the hospital’s blood bank and in-house oxygen generator.

The RKMH authorities informed that a Delhi-based NGO called Path has donated the 800 lpm PSA system to the hospital.

The hospital has also installed a high-speed gas bottling plant which can fill various sizes of cylinders, and are used for transit patients within and outside the hospital. (DIPRO)