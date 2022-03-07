Phase-II English communicative course concludes

PASIGHAT, 6 Mar: The six-day-long Phase-II English communicative course conducted by the British Council (BC) concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The course was funded by the state government for the selected students of three colleges – DNGC (Itanagar), JNC (Pasighat) and IGGC (Tezu).

The Phase-I course had been organised in February 2020. The Phase-II course had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two batches of 25 students each benefitted from the course, which was imparted by BC trainers Sweta Sinha and Shradhanjali Tamang.

JNC VP Dr SD Chaudhury commended the endeavours of the trainers and the trainee students. (DIPRO)